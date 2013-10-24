Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 19.07 percent y/y at 520.9 mln yuan ($85 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kyg24v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
HONG KONG, March 8 Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp said on Wednesday it expected to post a loss in 2016, hit by fines it is paying to settle a U.S. sanctions case.
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.