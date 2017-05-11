WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Britain's May condemns "sickening" attack as van rams Muslim worshippers
BEIJING May 11 China's state planner will lower gasoline retail prices by 250 yuan ($36.22) per tonne and diesel fuel by 235 yuan per tonne from Friday, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
The decrease is the fourth and the biggest so far this year as crude oil prices continued to drift lower. ($1 = 6.9023 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
MOSCOW, June 19 Russian energy group Rosatom is a contender for South Africa's nuclear expansion project and the country will award the contract by the end of the year, the chairman of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, June 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to Chevron Corp by preventing Ecuadorean villagers and their American lawyer from trying to collect on an $8.65 billion pollution judgment issued against the oil company by a court in Ecuador.