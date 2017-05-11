BEIJING May 11 China's state planner will lower gasoline retail prices by 250 yuan ($36.22) per tonne and diesel fuel by 235 yuan per tonne from Friday, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The decrease is the fourth and the biggest so far this year as crude oil prices continued to drift lower. ($1 = 6.9023 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)