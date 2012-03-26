March 26 Canadian oil and natural gas explorer
Chinook Energy Inc posted a wider fourth-quarter loss,
and said 2012 production revenue would be hurt by lower gas
prices.
The company has shut in about 2.5 million cubic feet per day
of dry natural gas production in northeast Alberta during the
first quarter, it said in a statement.
For October-December the company's loss from continuing
operations widened to C$58.1 million, or 27 Canadian cents a
share, from C$12.2 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
Petroleum and natural gas revenue rose about 21 percent to
C$57.3 million.
Quarterly production averaged 15,119 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), down from an average of 15,354
boe/d, a year ago.
Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$1.47 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)