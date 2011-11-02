* EZchip sees Q4 rev declining 25-30 pct sequentially
* Silicon Motion sees Q4 rev flat to 10 pct down
sequentially
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Nov 2 Smaller chipmakers warned of tough times
ahead for the sector as macroeconomic uncertainties squeeze
customer spending, echoing sentiments expressed by larger rivals
such as Texas Instruments last month.
On Wednesday, smaller chipmakers EZchip Semiconductor
and Silicon Motion Technology Corp posted
estimate-beating results for the third quarter, but forecast a
sequential decline in their fourth-quarter revenue.
Global chipmakers and foundries have been battling falling
demand as the industry was hit by supply chain disruptions due
to the March earthquake in Japan and customer inventory
adjustments.
Semiconductor makers across the board, including
STMicroelectronics , CSR and Broadcom ,
have seen sales slowing due to weak spending and a slowdown in
PC shipments.
Research firm Gartner has slashed its 2011 forecast for PC
shipments growth to 9.3 percent, from nearly 14 percent last
year.
EZchip, which provides Ethernet network processors for
networking equipment, said the market uncertainty and
indications of a possible recession are leading contract
manufacturers to reduce inventories.
"A couple of EZchip's big customers -- Juniper Networks Inc
and Cisco Systems Inc -- have talked about how
their end markets are slowing down," Chardan Capital Markets
analyst Jay Srivatsa told Reuters.
"The answer lies with service provider companies like AT&T
Inc and Verizon Communications Inc who are their
(Juniper and Cisco) end customers who are also seeing some
concerns in the macro environment," Srivatsa said.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp also expects
fourth-quarter revenue to be flat to 10 percent down
sequentially.
On Tuesday, larger peer Atmel Corp forecast dismal
fourth-quarter sales and margins, mostly on lower sales of
touchscreen controllers to iPad rivals grappling with higher
inventories.
The Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index , which has
shed 11 percent of its value in the last three months, was down
about 5 percent in mid-day trade.
