TAIPEI Nov 30 Taiwan's ChipMOS Technologies Inc plans to announce a joint venture in Shanghai with Tsinghua Unigroup, while terminating a private share placement plan with the Chinese conglomerate, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a notice on Wednesday.

The two companies had announced a year ago that Tsinghua Unigroup would acquire a quarter stake in ChipMOS, a chip test and packaging company, but the proposal has languished in regulatory review in Taiwan.

ChipMOS is expected to detail its plans at 0800 GMT, the bourse said. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)