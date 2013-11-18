BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
Nov 18 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES LTD : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Qtrly net earnings of US$0.51 per basic common share and US$0.49 per diluted
common share * Says Q3 net revenue increased 3.5% to US$172.9 million from US$167.1 million * Qtrly gross margin increased to 22.2% from 15.4% * Says expect to see the impact of typical seasonality in 4q13 on both our
large and small panel lcd businesses * Expects gross margin on a consolidated basis to be in the range of
approximately 16% to 20% for the fourth quarter of 2013 * Sees Q4 revenue to be approximately 4% to 8% lower than the third quarter of
2013 * Sees capex spending for the full year 2013 to be approximately US$122 million * Q3 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $172.1 million -- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue view $168.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)