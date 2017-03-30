UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.
Two union-affiliated shareholders of the company, Amalgamated Bank and CtW Investment Group, filed a proposal in November to strip board leadership from Steve Ells, who is also the founder and chief executive, by instituting an independent chair.
Chipotle said in a filing that it was not only "appropriate but also important" for Ells to serve as both the chairman and CEO. (bit.ly/2oe9hZn) (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
