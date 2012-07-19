(Corrects paragraph 4 to 2006 instead of 2010)

By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel

July 19 Options activity on Chipotle Mexican Grill shows more bullish sentiment than bearish, as many investors bet the stock could rise about 5 percent from current levels following its earnings announcement after the bell on Thursday.

Chipotle shares hit an all-time high of $442.34 on April 13, but have declined since by more than 10 percent on concerns that the fast-food chain's comparable sales may be slowing down.

In the options market, the most active trades were seen in calls with strike prices ranging from $404 to $425, higher than the current price of $400. Since the calls are being bought, the trades are betting that stock would go up to mentioned prices by expiration, according to J.J. Kinahan, TD Ameritrade chief derivatives strategist based in Chicago.

After its market debut in 2006 , Chipotle quickly became a W all Street darling. In April, the Denver-based company posted a 35 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit.

But last month, a couple of analysts including ITG downgraded their second quarter growth target for Chipotle to high single digits from 12.7 percent in the first quarter and from 10 percent in the second quarter of 2011. They cited rising food costs, particularly for the high quality ingredients the chain uses.

"The interesting thing is that the speculative activity is almost all on the upside," said Kinahan. "It seems like the numbers are not really going to be the major focus. Rather, the market is going to look for more clues on the company's outlook which will probably come from the CEO."

Chipotle is expected to post earnings-per-share of $2.30 and revenue of $706.6 million in the second quarter, according to StarMine data.

EXPECTED MOVE

Based on July options expiring this Friday, Chipotle options are implying about a 5 percent move up or down for shares off of earnings, below the 5.8 percent move on average over the past eight quarters, said Philip Saunders, equity derivatives strategist for broker-dealer Topeka Capital Markets.

Over the last two earnings reports, shares sold off on an average of 2.4 percent, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

As of Thursday afternoon, two most actively traded options were the July $425 and $410 strike calls, while on the put side, July $375 strikes garnered most interest.

Option volume was above the average daily level, as calls outpace puts, said Trade Alert president Henry Schwartz.

Much of the flow involves short-dated out-of-the money calls. One notable trade was the July $410-$425 call spread, which traded 1,500 times for $3.85. That involved the purchase of the $410 strike and the sale of the $425 strike, a position that pays off if shares move above $425 by Friday, a 5.7 percent increase, Schwartz said.

From a technical perspective, the stock is in an intermediate downtrend that has reversed in the last several weeks as earnings approached, said Bryan McCormick, an independent quantitative analyst in Las Vegas. If there is good news, he expects to see the first major resistance at $410.99.

"A breakout above there would see the $420 area as a next upside objective and it would take a breakout above there to be truly bullish," he said.

If news and the outlook are significantly weaker than expected, he sees support on the downside at the 10-day moving average, last at $389.98. A break below that level would be bearish. A pivot at $375.38 would be the next target, followed by $370.19, McCormick said. (Reporting By Angela Moon in New York and Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)