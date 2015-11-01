Nov 1 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on
Sunday it had closed all its restaurants in two West Coast
markets due to a reported outbreak of E. coli bacteria that is
being investigated by the company and health authorities.
"After being notified by health department officials in the
Seattle (Wash.) and Portland, Ore. areas that they were
investigating approximately 20 cases of E. coli, including
people who ate at six of our restaurants in those areas, we
immediately closed all of our restaurants in the area out of an
abundance of caution," company spokeswoman Danielle Moore said
in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Alison Williams)