Feb 8 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
Twitter account was hacked overnight for about two hours, during
which a series of offensive tweets were posted to the account,
the company said on Sunday.
Hackers replaced Chipotle's avatar with a swastika and
tweeted a number of racial slurs and profanities, including ones
directed at President Barack Obama and various U.S. government
agencies.
"We apologize for the nature of the posts that were made
during that time, and we are now conducting an investigation to
try to determine what happened and who might have been
involved," Chris Arnold, a company spokesman, wrote in an
e-mailed statement.
The Denver-based burrito chain took down the offensive
tweets and has posted a message on its Twitter feed apologizing
for "the very offensive messages."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Alan Crosby)