May 18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Friday said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of that agency's investigation into the burrito chain's hiring practices.

The Denver-based company, which fired hundreds of workers as a result of audits by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arm, said it received the subpoena on May 17.

The subpoena requested "information regarding our compliance with employee work authorization requirements, our related public statements and other disclosures, and related information," Chipotle said in a filing.

It also said it intends to fully cooperate with the SEC's investigation.

In April last year, Chipotle revealed that the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney's office for Washington, D.C., had opened an investigation and asked it to turn over documents related to the ICE audits. (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)