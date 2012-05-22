May 22 Mexican food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill
Inc said on Tuesday that federal prosecutors are
conducting an investigation into possible criminal securities
law violations relating to its hiring practices and statements.
The company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission
filing that it was informed of the investigation on Monday by
the U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia.
The Denver-based company, one of the restaurant industry's
top performers, fired hundreds of workers in 2010 and 2011 after
audits by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration
and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arm turned up undocumented workers
on payrolls in Minnesota, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Last week, Chipotle said that the SEC had joined Homeland
Security and the federal prosecutor's office for Washington,
D.C., in investigating the company's compliance with immigration
laws.
In its SEC filing on Tuesday, Chipotle said the U.S.
attorney's office is "conducting an investigation into possible
criminal securities law violations relating to our employee work
authorization verification compliance and related disclosures
and statements."
"We intend to continue to fully cooperate in the
government's investigations," Chipotle said.
Chipotle shares were up 67 cents to $394 on Tuesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Brad Dorfman; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)