Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
* Q1 EPS $1.97 vs Street view $1.93
* Same-restaurant sales up 12.7 percent
* Shares up 1.7 percent
April 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill reported quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts as sales at established restaurants topped analysts' views, helped by more customer visits and last year's menu price increases.
The upscale burrito chain's first-quarter net income rose to $62.7 million, or $1.97 per share, from $46.4 million, or $1.46 per share a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of $1.93 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter revenue rose almost 26 percent to $640.6 million, topping analysts' average estimate of $630.9 million.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 12.7 percent, blowing past the 10.5 percent rise expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Shares rose 1.7 percent to $438 in extended trading. (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.