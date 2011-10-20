* Q3 EPS $1.90 vs Wall Street view $1.85

* Higher food costs offset by robust sales

* Shares up more than 3 percent after hours (Adds background, updates stock move)

Oct 20 Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit as robust sales at established restaurants offset higher food costs.

Shares of the burrito chain, based in Denver, Colorado, rose 3.2 percent to $317.69 in extended trading.

Chipotle's third-quarter net income was $60.4 million, or $1.90 per share, up from $48.2 million, or $1.52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chipotle's profit topped analysts' average call for earnings of $1.85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter revenue rose 24.1 percent to $591.9 million.

Closely watched sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 11.3 percent, fueled by an increase in customer visits and menu price hikes.

Food costs rose, driven by rising commodity costs.

Chipotle recently raised menu prices to offset higher costs for things like beef and avocados. The company uses organic ingredients when available and is more exposed to rising prices than some other chains because it is unable to lock in costs for those specialty items.

In April, the company revealed that the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney's office for Washington, D.C., had opened an investigation and asked it to turn over documents related to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement audits. [ID:nN20201127]

In July, it said related legal costs had reached $1.3 million and would continue to grow.

The company has let go hundreds of workers as a result of ICE audits, which has boosted turnover and costs related to training new employees. Turnover also can slow down service and frustrate diners.

Chipotle's stock is roughly 14 times more valuable than when it debuted in 2006, largely due its ability to hold down labor costs amid rapid growth.

Some investors worry that Chipotle's labor costs could rise as it replaces undocumented workers, erasing a cost advantage the company has had over many of its rivals. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein, editing by Bernard Orr)