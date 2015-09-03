By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 3
LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
, known for its indulgent burritos, is battling a "Chubby
Chipotle" ad campaign from the food industry group whose "Nanny"
ads helped sink New York City's ban on super-sized sugary
drinks.
The Center for Consumer Freedom's full-page advertisement in
Thursday's New York Post depicts a smiling, shirtless,
overweight young man flexing one arm and resting the other on
his ample tummy.
The text under the "'Chipotle' Healthy" headline reads: "Eat
two 'all natural' Chipotle burritos a week and you could gain 40
pounds in a year."
It urges consumers to find out more at ChubbyChipotle.com, a
site that calls the company's executives "fast food hypocrites"
for claiming that Chipotle's menu is GMO-free and for bending
their own rules on "no antibiotics ever".
The CCF, founded by powerful lobbyist Rick Berman to fight
smoking bans in eateries, said it is supported by restaurants,
foundations and individuals. It declined to name the company
that funded the latest Chipotle campaign.
The ad is "a deliberate effort to smear us," Chipotle
spokesman Chris Arnold said.
"These are agenda-driven people who are being backed by
unknown parties. It doesn't matter who they are as long as they
pay," Arnold said.
Public health experts have warned that Chipotle dishes
loaded with cheese, sour cream and guacamole can approach or
exceed daily recommended allowances for calories, sodium and
saturated fat.
The company said it is different from other chains because
diners choose what goes into each Chipotle meal.
The CCF ad is the latest blow against the popular company.
A California woman earlier this week accused Chipotle of
false advertising related to its claim that it had removed
genetically modified organisms, or GMOs, from its food when many
of its beverages contain a sweetener made with genetically
modified corn.
Arnold called the lawsuit "meritless" and "filled with
inaccuracies." He added that Chipotle has been transparent about
GMOs in beverages.
Chipotle won a loyal following by offering meat from animals
that have never received antibiotics. Still, critics are quick
to note that it serves conventionally raised chicken when such
supplies fall short. And, Chipotle recently cited tight supplies
for its decision to allow a new pork producer to use antibiotics
to treat animal illness "only when necessary."
The CCF in 2013 fought then-New York City Mayor Michael
Bloomberg's proposed obesity-fighting sales ban on large sugary
beverages by depicting him as a nanny.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)