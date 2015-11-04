By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 4 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
food poisoning outbreak in Washington state and Oregon
threatens to scare diners away from the popular burrito chain
and has become fodder for one of its most vocal critics.
Health officials are scrambling to identify the cause of the
E. coli food poisoning that has sickened 35 people who ate at
eight Chipotle restaurants in the greater Seattle and Portland
areas.
All of Chipotle's 43 outlets in those cities have been
closed since Oct. 31. The company is deep cleaning the closed
units, testing and replacing food and has hired consultants to
tighten up its food safety.
Analysts expect the closures, and the negative publicity
surrounding the outbreak, to depress sales at the roughly
1,900-unit chain that already was seeing its red-hot sales
growth cool.
"Even after the company sounds the 'all-clear,' we believe
that it will take some time for traffic to return," Maxim Group
restaurant analyst Stephen Anderson said in a research note. He
estimated that the same-restaurant sales hit could be as much as
75 basis points this quarter and 25 basis points in the first
quarter of next year.
Shares in Chipotle, which has had two other food safety
lapses this year, were down 0.3 percent at $621.36 in midday
trading on Wednesday. The stock closed at just over $750 on Oct.
13.
The Center for Consumer Freedom, a critic of Chipotle backed
by the food and beverage industry, on Wednesday took a swipe at
the chain with a full page ad in the New York Post reading: "You
can't spell 'Chipotle' without 'E. coli'." In September, that
group ran "Chubby Chipotle" ads criticizing the high calorie
counts in some Chipotle dishes.
Chipotle has won a loyal following and forced change in the
restaurant business with its "food with integrity" policy that
includes serving meat from animals that have never received
antibiotics.
Investigators, who also have identified two additional
confirmed E. coli cases not linked to Chipotle, will issue an
update on the outbreak later on Wednesday. No deaths have been
reported.
Health officials say the E. coli O26 strain implicated in
this outbreak usually causes less severe illness than the E.
coli O157:H7 that killed four children who ate contaminated and
undercooked hamburgers at Jack in the Box in the early
1990s.
They suspect that contaminated fresh produce caused the
current outbreak, but have yet to pinpoint the source.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jonathan
Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)