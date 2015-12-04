(Adds details on restaurant sales, background on outbreak))
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Dec 4 A widening U.S. E. coli
outbreak has slammed sales at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
, the company said on Friday, hours after federal
authorities reported that people in nine states have now
contracted food poisoning.
Shares in the popular burrito chain tumbled nearly 8 percent
to $518 in extended trading after Chipotle warned that sales at
established restaurants could drop 8 to 11 percent for the
fourth quarter from a year earlier. This would be the first such
decline in company history.
Investigators said the outbreak could widen again as local
agencies upload data. Chipotle said in a regulatory filing that
its sales could take more hits from "further developments,
including potential additional announcements from federal and
state health authorities."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported
related E. coli O26 illness in three new states. Forty-seven of
the 52 people sickened say they ate at Chipotle before falling
ill.
The government investigators added Illinois, Maryland and
Pennsylvania to a list of states that already included
California, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Washington.
There were seven more U.S cases, with four of those linked to
Chipotle.
The company said it has been tightening its food safety
procedures.
The source of the outbreak is still unknown. Investigators
suspect a fresh produce item that was shipped from one location
to multiple restaurants.
Two of the newly reported illnesses started in October, and
five started in November, suggesting the outbreak was not as
short lived as previously thought. Prior to Friday's report, the
onset of most cases of illness had been in late October.
According to the CDC, most people infected with E. coli
develop symptoms three to four days after contact with the germ.
E. coli infections are spread by oral contact with fecal matter
and can cause serious symptoms and even be life-threatening.
Chipotle said its enhanced its food safety efforts include
testing all fresh produce before it is shipped to restaurants.
Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold said in an email that "none
of the ingredients that were in our restaurants at the time of
this incident are still in our restaurants."
Chipotle and other restaurants have put greater focus on
fresh, unprocessed food. While that may be good for nutrition,
experts say it raises the risk of foodborne illness because
cooking kills pathogens.
An estimated 48 million Americans get sick each year from
foodborne diseases. Of these, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000
die, according to the CDC. Only about 40 percent of reported
foodborne disease outbreaks from 2002 to 2011 were solved,
according to the watchdog group Center for Science in the Public
Interest.
