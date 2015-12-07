(Adds details on timing, Chipotle comment)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Dec 7 Shares of Chipotle Mexican
Grill Inc fell 4.7 percent in extended trading on
Monday, after Boston College said students, including members of
the men's basketball team, fell ill after dining at the popular
burrito chain.
The students complained of gastrointestinal symptoms and
the common factor among the students is that they had all eaten
at the Chipotle restaurant in Boston's Cleveland Circle over the
weekend, Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn said.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health received more
than 20 reports of illness from Boston College students and is
working to determine if they are tied to a Chipotle-linked
outbreak of E. coli, spokesman Scott Zoback said.
The time between ingesting E. coli bacteria and feeling sick
is usually 3 to 4 days, but may be as short as 1 day or as long
as 10 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention. Symptoms often begin slowly with mild belly pain
or non-bloody diarrhea that worsens over several days.
Chipotle said it has temporarily closed its Cleveland Circle
restaurant while it works with local health officials to
investigate the student illnesses.
"We do not have any evidence to suggest that this incident
is related the previous E. coli incident," Chipotle spokesman
Chris Arnold said in an email. "There are no confirmed cases of
E. coli connected to Chipotle in Massachusetts."
Federal health investigators on Friday said the E. coli
outbreak linked to Chipotle had expanded to nine states, with 47
of the 52 people sickened having reported eating at the chain.
The states with reported cases are Illinois, Maryland,
Pennsylvania, California, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon and
Washington.
Chipotle shares were down $25.75 at $526.
