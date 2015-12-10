(Adds closing of Chipotle location in Seattle)
By Susan Heavey and Subrat Patnaik
Dec 10 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc shares
jumped more than 5 percent on Thursday after its founder
promised strict new food-safety practices to prevent illnesses,
but hours later one of its Seattle restaurants was shut down for
repeated violations.
Earlier Thursday, founder and co-Chief Executive Officer
Steve Ells apologized to patrons who became sick after eating at
Chipotle restaurants.
"This was a very unfortunate incident and I'm deeply sorry
that this happened, but the procedures we're putting in place
today are so above industry norms that we are going to be the
safest place to eat," Ells said in an interview on NBC.
As of Thursday, Boston Public Health Commission reported
that 91 people had been sickened by norovirus linked to a
Chipotle restaurant in Boston, in the latest wave of patrons who
have fallen ill from another outbreak in the United States.
As many as 141 students had reported to Boston College
Health Services with symptoms of norovirus after eating at a
Chipotle restaurant last weekend, Boston College spokesman Jack
Dunn said in an email.
Dunn said 12 other students, who had not eaten at Chipotle,
also showed symptoms of being infected by norovirus and had
reported to the college's health authorities.
There are no other pathogens present in the specimens tested
so far and the illness on the university campus is expected to
be limited to norovirus, Dunn cited the Massachusetts Department
of Public Health as saying.
The findings appear separate from a spate of E. coli
infections in recent months that has sickened 52 people in nine
states and forced the company to temporarily close some
locations.
Late Thursday, public health officials said they shut down a
Chipotle restaurant in Seattle after "repeated food safety
violations" found in three consecutive inspections. They
included temperatures not hot enough for chicken, beef and other
foods, according to a statement from the Seattle & King County
public health department.
"At this time, we do not know of any illnesses connected
with this restaurant," the statement said.
Shares of Chipotle closed up 5 percent at $575.43.
Asked on NBC's "Today" program whether Chipotle could
recover financially, Ells said "certainly," a sentiment some
analysts shared.
"We see value in shares from current levels for investors
that can look through the potential near-term choppiness,"
William Blair analysts wrote in a research note.
The burrito restaurant chain has been under scrutiny since
November, when health officials first linked it to the E. coli
outbreak, the company's third food safety incident since August.
The illnesses have raised concerns about potential damage to
Chipotle's reputation despite the loyalty it has built over its
use of fresh produce, meat raised without antibiotics and
ingredients free of genetically modified organisms, or GMOs.
Some critics have said the food safety concerns raise
questions about the fast-growing brand, and shares of the
company have fallen from a year-high in August, when the
incidents began. The stock is down about 20 percent this year.
Earlier this week, Chipotle's other co-CEO, Monty Moran, in
a conference call with investors, blamed the media for
over-reporting the illnesses.
Still, on Thursday, Ells took a more apologetic tone in
emphasizing its safety changes.
Ells said the affected Boston restaurant would reopen after
being completely sanitized and having all of its employees
tested for norovirus, which is highly contagious and spreads
easily through contaminated food and surfaces.
Regarding the E. coli outbreak, Ells said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration has still not found an exact source for the
bacteria, which can cause severe diarrhea and vomiting.
He said Chipotle's new food safety procedures will put it 10
to 15 years ahead of industry standards.
"We're doing a lot to rectify this and to make sure this
doesn't happen again."
