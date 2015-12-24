By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 24 Chipotle Mexican Grill
said on Thursday it may never pinpoint what caused an E. coli
outbreak last month linked to two restaurants in Kansas and
Oklahoma, extending a mystery over dozens of illnesses tied to
the burrito chain.
Chipotle no longer has any of the potentially contaminated
ingredients that could be examined to determine the source of
the infections, company spokesman Chris Arnold said. "It is
doubtful that testing will ever be able to determine for sure
what the cause of this was," he said.
Company and health officials investigating the outbreak have
also cited the same hurdles to tracing the cause of a larger E.
coli outbreak which has sickened at least 50 Chipotle customers
in nine states since October.
Chipotle has been under a microscope for months as customer
illnesses stemming from E. coli and norovirus have battered
sales and the company's stock price.
Identifying a specific cause for the latest E. coli cases
"really can be a challenge with the limited information that may
be available from the few cases that occurred," said Laurence
Burnsed, an epidemiologist for the Oklahoma State Department of
Health.
Samples of multiple ingredients from a Chipotle near the
University of Oklahoma campus in Norman are being tested at a
state lab in Oklahoma City, Burnsed said. Three people who
reported eating at the restaurant became sick with E. coli from
Nov. 18-26, according to information from Chipotle and the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Chipotle's most recent outbreak affected five people from
three states who ate at restaurants in Kansas and Oklahoma in
November, the CDC said. It is unclear whether the new cases are
related to the larger outbreak that started in October,
according to the agency.
Chipotle is investigating the cases and working with the CDC
and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Arnold said. The company
has said it plans to roll out a new food safety plan that would
"eliminate or mitigate risk to a level as near zero as
possible."
But Marion Nestle, a professor in the department of
nutrition at New York University, said "you can't make an easy
prevention step because you don't know what it is that you're
trying to prevent."
