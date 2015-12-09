Dec 9 One hundred and twenty people were
sickened by norovirus after eating at a Boston area Chipotle
Mexican Grill Inc, the city's health department said on
Wednesday, confirming that the source of the outbreak was
different from one causing a spate of illnesses across several
states.
"Since late Sunday evening, more than 120 Boston College
students have reported to Boston College Health Services with
symptoms consistent with the norovirus," Boston College
spokesman Jack Dunn said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.
