Dec 9 One hundred and twenty people were sickened by norovirus after eating at a Boston area Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, the city's health department said on Wednesday, confirming that the source of the outbreak was different from one causing a spate of illnesses across several states.

"Since late Sunday evening, more than 120 Boston College students have reported to Boston College Health Services with symptoms consistent with the norovirus," Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn said in an e-mailed response to Reuters.