* Says norovirus contamination in California being probed
* Estimates 14.6 pct fall in 4th-qtr same-store sales
* Announces $300 million share buyback
(Adds details on investigation, California lawsuit)
Jan 6 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, under
scrutiny for months over outbreaks of foodborne illness across
several U.S. states, said on Wednesday it was served with a
subpoena in a federal criminal probe linked to a norovirus case
in California last year.
Shares of the burrito chain fell more than 5 percent to
$424.95, their lowest in more than two years, as the
Denver-based company grapples with a wave of norovirus and E.
coli outbreaks that have sickened customers and battered sales.
The company in a filing also projected a 14.6 percent plunge
in fourth-quarter same-store sales, compared with a previously
estimated 8-11 percent drop, which would be the first such
decline in the company's history. (1.usa.gov/1JtQlLV)
Chipotle said it received the subpoena as a part of a
criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the
Food and Drug Administration. A federal grand jury will decide
whether to press charges in the case.
Norovirus is the leading cause of food-related illnesses and
outbreaks in the United States, often occurring when infected
restaurant employees and food workers touch raw ingredients
before serving. The highly contagious virus can cause vomiting
and diarrhea.
The investigation announced on Wednesday is the latest
headache for the company, which has seen sales slump after an E.
coli outbreak sickened more than 50 people in nine states in
October and November.
That outbreak was followed by a norovirus incident at a
restaurant in Brighton, Massachusetts the week of Dec. 7, in
which 120 Boston College students fell ill. (1.usa.gov/1JtQlLV)
BROAD RANGE OF DOCUMENTS
Chipotle said the subpoena was served in December. It
requires the company to produce a broad range of documents
related to the August norovirus incident at its restaurant in
Simi Valley, California, which sickened more than 200 people,
including 18 workers.
In September, two California residents sued Chipotle for
damages in U.S. court after they said they became sick from
eating at the Simi Valley location.
Alyssa McDonald vomited repeatedly, developed "explosive
diarrhea," and suffered chest pains after eating at restaurant,
according to court documents. Another customer said she had to
go to a hospital emergency room for days.
The Ventura County Health Department found her stool tested
positive for norovirus, the lawsuit said.
Ventura County health official Doug Beach said his office
was interviewed by the FDA and U.S. Attorney's office in the
fall. Authorities, he said, focused their lines of enquiry
squarely on Chipotle.
A federal investigation into a one-restaurant outbreak is
surprising since there wasn't a clear interstate element, said
Bill Marler, a Seattle-based lawyer who is representing
customers saying they were sickened in Simi Valley.
The FDA declined to comment specifically on the
investigation. The U.S. Attorney's office declined to comment,
as did Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold.
Chipotle said same-store sales were trending down 16 percent
at the onset of December but fell 34 percent after the Brighton
incident and the subsequent national media attention it
garnered.
Overall same-restaurant sales for December were down 30
percent, the company said.
Any more incremental bad news, particularly if there is an
unfavorable decision from the grand jury, could trigger
consideration among shareholders of a management change, Maxim
Group analyst Stephen Anderson said.
The company, which also announced a $300 million share
buyback, said it will fully cooperate with the probe.
The company's shares have fallen nearly 30 percent since
Oct. 31, when the first E. coli outbreak was reported.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru,
Sarah N. Lynch in Washington, and Tom Polansek in Chicago;
Writing and additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle;
Editing by Don Sebastian and Meredith Mazzilli)