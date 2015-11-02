LOS ANGELES Nov 2 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's shares touched their lowest level since July after the popular burrito chain said it closed 43 restaurants in Seattle and Portland, Oregon, amid an investigation into an E. coli food poisoning outbreak.

Shares in the high-flying restaurant company touched a low of $608.52 in early trading on Monday and were last off 2.6 percent at $623.47 after midday (1700 GMT) as investors and analysts fretted that food safety concerns could scare diners away from its over 1,900 restaurants in the United States.

The outbreak is Chipotle's third food safety incident this year.

Guggenheim Securities analysts, along with many of their peers, said the sales hit from the E. coli concerns could affect Chipotle restaurants outside the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

The closed restaurants account for roughly 2 percent of Chipotle's U.S. footprint and could lower fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants by 0.6 percent, according to a "conservative bounce-back scenario," Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said in a research note.

"Food-borne outbreaks are not unusual for the fast food restaurant industry and the impact of previous incidences has proven fleeting for restaurants generally and Chipotle specifically," said Senatore, adding that the latest incident at Chipotle likely would increase scrutiny of its supply chain.

If the restaurants remain shuttered through year-end, the closures could reduce fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants by 1.7 percent and potentially reduce quarterly earnings by 11 cents per share, Andrew Charles, an analyst at Cowen and Co, said in a client note.

Chipotle said it closed all of the restaurants in those markets in "an abundance of caution" after learning that health department officials were investigating about 20 cases of E. coli, including in people who dined at eight of its eateries.

About one-third of the people affected have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials urged people who ate at an area Chipotle between Oct. 14-23, and suffered vomiting and bloody diarrhea, to see their healthcare provider and mention the outbreak. They expect the number of reported cases to rise as news of the outbreak spreads.

This summer, health investigators targeted Chipotle in a Norovirus outbreak in California as well as a Salmonella outbreak in Minnesota.

Chipotle option were busier-than-usual on Monday, as traders loaded up on near-term put options aimed at protecting against further share declines. Put options betting on Chipotle shares dropping below $600 by Friday were the most active with 1,100 contracts traded. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York)