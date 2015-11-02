(Adds type of E. coli infection)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
shares touched their lowest level since July after the
popular burrito chain said it closed 43 restaurants in the
states of Washington and Oregon amid an investigation into an E.
coli food poisoning outbreak.
Shares in the high-flying restaurant company touched a low
of $608.52 in early trading on Monday and closed down 2.5
percent at $624 as investors and analysts fretted that food
safety concerns could scare diners away from its more than 1,900
restaurants in the United States.
The outbreak is Chipotle's third food safety incident this
year.
The closed restaurants, in and around Seattle and Portland,
account for roughly 2 percent of Chipotle's U.S. footprint and
could lower fourth-quarter sales at established restaurants by
0.6 percent, according to a "conservative bounce-back scenario,"
Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said in a research note.
"Food-borne outbreaks are not unusual for the fast food
restaurant industry and the impact of previous incidences has
proven fleeting for restaurants generally and Chipotle
specifically," said Senatore, adding that the latest incident at
Chipotle likely would increase scrutiny of its supply chain.
If the restaurants remain shuttered through year-end, the
closures could reduce fourth-quarter sales at established
restaurants by 1.7 percent and potentially reduce quarterly
earnings by 11 cents per share, Andrew Charles, an analyst at
Cowen and Co, said in a client note.
Chipotle said it closed all of the restaurants in the
Seattle and Portland markets in "an abundance of caution" after
learning that health department officials were investigating
about 20 cases of E. coli, including in people who dined at
eight of its eateries.
Over the weekend health department officials said there were
19 cases in Washington and three in Oregon. Eight of those cases
involved individuals who had been hospitalized.
The source of the E. coli O26 contamination has not yet been
determined, Oregon Health Authority spokesman Jonathan Modie
said. He added that investigators are leaning toward some type
of produce as a source because vegetarians were among the people
who fell ill.
Modie said E. coli O26 does not cause illness as serious as
E. coli O157:H7, which in past U.S. outbreaks has resulted in
kidney failure and death.
Health officials urged people who ate at an area Chipotle
between Oct. 14-23, and suffered vomiting and bloody diarrhea,
to see their healthcare provider and mention the outbreak. They
expect the number of reported cases to rise as news of the
outbreak spreads.
This summer, health investigators targeted Chipotle in a
Norovirus outbreak in California as well as a Salmonella
outbreak in Minnesota.
Chipotle options were busier-than-usual on Monday, as
traders loaded up on near-term put options aimed at protecting
against further share declines. Put options betting on Chipotle
shares dropping below $600 by Friday were the most active with
1,100 contracts traded.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Saqib Iqbal
Ahmed in New York)