March 15 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is contemplating stepping back from some food-safety changes it had pushed for a month ago after a series of disease outbreaks, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chipotle, which had said last month it was conducting high-resolution DNA-based testing of many ingredients, is now thinking of dialing back or eliminating pathogen testing on some ingredients, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1SRox79)

The company now gets its beef cooked before it reaches some restaurants in vacuum-sealed bags, after which it is marinated and heated on a grill before being served, the Journal said.

Chipotle food scares included two E.coli outbreaks linked to its restaurants, as well as separate outbreaks of norovirus, a highly contagious virus known as the "winter vomiting bug", in Massachusetts and California.

Chipotle and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)