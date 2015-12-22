By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 22 Nearly a quarter of Americans
who have heard of recent E. coli outbreaks at Chipotle Mexican
Grill said they are eating less often at its restaurants, a new
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday, while social media
sentiment towards the chain hit a low.
Consumers and investors are trying to understand whether
Chipotle has solved its food problems and is a safe
place to eat, and concerns have deepened since federal
investigators on Monday said they were looking at what appeared
to be a new Chipotle outbreak in late November.
The company says it is rolling out a new food safety plan
that will "eliminate or mitigate risk to a level as near zero as
possible", although industry experts say Chipotle needs to give
more details to show that its new plan will work.
"In this case, when someone is really trying to regain the
trust and refocus the brand around food safety, it's even more
important that they be open and transparent," said Benjamin
Chapman, a food safety extension specialist at North Carolina
State University.
Shares of the restaurant company known for its fresh
ingredients and meat from antibiotic-free farm animals touched a
19-month low near $494 as JPMorgan downgraded the stock to
neutral from overweight.
The bank said it was not comfortable recommending the stock
until Chipotle's food issues were contained, especially after
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had
opened a new investigation related to an E.coli strain that
appears to be separate from the one in an earlier outbreak.
About 50 people in nine states fell ill in an E.coli
outbreak that began in October. The new one affected five people
from three states in late November. If the latest cases are
confirmed to be separate, they would represent the sixth
Chipotle-related disease outbreak since July. The ingredients
responsible for the E. coli cases have not been identified.
Reuters/Ipsos found that, among those who have heard about
the outbreaks, 23 percent were eating at Chipotle less often
because of the news about people getting sick there. Another 62
percent had not changed their habits and 3 percent were more
likely to eat at Chipotle, according to the survey of 829 adults
on December 17-21, which has a credibility interval of plus or
minus 4 percentage points.
The poll also signaled that Chipotle sparked broader
concerns, with 15 percent of Americans eating less often at
other fast food restaurants after learning about people getting
sick from food at Chipotle.
Diners have taken their concerns to Twitter and other other
social media. On Tuesday there were nearly 30 percent more
negative tweets from social media outlet Twitter than positive
ones concerning Chipotle, according to a Thomson Reuters social
media sentiment analyst index. Sentiment was as high as positive
80 percent in early October.
By comparison, the social media sentiment score of KaloBios
Pharmaceuticals, a California biotechnology company controlled
by indicted executive Martin Shkreli, was near negative 20 on
Tuesday, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals international, which has
been accused of price gouging, had a score of positive 10 on
Tuesday, after falling as low as negative 25 in early November.
Chipotle's co-chief executives have sought to explain the
company's plan in recent interviews and the company has said it
is committed "to be the safest restaurant company in the
industry," and hired two consulting firms.
It has said it will increase testing of produce before it is
shipped to restaurants and improve employee training, among
other changes.
The company did not respond directly to Reuters' request for
more details on Tuesday, saying that its highest priority was
implementing the food safety plan, that many components were in
place, and that the rest would be implemented as quickly as
possible.
Donald Schaffner, an extension specialist in food science at
Rutgers University, said last week it would be impossible for
any restaurant to measure whether it is the safest place to eat
and Chipotle needed to be more open about its plans.
"Don't tell us how great it is if you're not going to tell
us exactly what you're doing," said Schaffner, a former
president of the International Association for Food Protection.
