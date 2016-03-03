BRIEF-Galapagos priced 3.75 mln new ordinary shares at $90 per ADS
* Galapagos raises $338 million gross proceeds in a U.S. public offering
LOS ANGELES, March 3 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has hired Burson-Marsteller as its U.S. agency of record as it works to recover from a string of food safety lapses that sickened hundreds of people and battered sales, PRWeek reported on Thursday.
Burson-Marsteller, a global strategic communications and public relations firm, is known for helping Johnson & Johnson recover from a deadly Tylenol tampering incident in 1982.
Representatives from Chipotle and Burson-Marsteller did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Grebler)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, pulling away from its recent five-month lows.