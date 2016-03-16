By Lisa Baertlein
March 16 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has
recovered about one-third of sales lost to a string of food
safety lapses last year, and more free offers may be forthcoming
as part of its turnaround strategy, executives said at a
conference on Wednesday.
The formerly high-flying burrito chain plans to send 21
million free food coupons via snail mail to U.S. consumers. The
company already has sent as many as 7 million, and it expects
roughly a quarter of those to be redeemed.
"Free burritos work," Chief Financial Officer Jack Hartung
said at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference.
"They bring people into the restaurant."
Sales and visits remain down from a year ago, but have come
off their worst levels in January. That said, paid transactions
are 30 percent lower, executives said.
The Pacific Northwest and the Northeast, which were most
affected by 2015's food poisoning outbreaks, have been the
slowest to recover.
The company is also sending coupons to mobile phones and
other devices. Redemption rates for those are significantly
higher, at 67 percent. Future offers aimed at spurring visits
will likely be delivered via those means and could take the form
of buy-one-get-one-free, said Mark Crumpacker, Chipotle's chief
creative and development officer.
Shares of Chipotle were down 0.3 percent at $501.30 in
midday trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)