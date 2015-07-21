July 21 Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as the
removal of pork products from some of its restaurants hurt sales
for the second straight quarter.
The company, known for using antibiotic-free meat and
organic produce, temporarily removed pork from about one-third
of its restaurants this year after firing a supplier for not
meeting its animal welfare rules.
Chipotle's same-restaurant sales growth slowed to 4.3
percent in the second quarter ended June 30 from double-digit
percentage growth in the five prior quarters.
Analysts on average had expected a rise of 5.8 percent,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Chipotle's net income rose to $140.2 million, or $4.45 per
share, from $110.3 million, or $3.50 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14.1 percent to $1.20 billion, but fell short
of the average analyst estimate of $1.22 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)