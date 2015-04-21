April 21 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by the
removal of pork products from some of its restaurants as well as
price increases.
The company had removed pork products from about one-third
of its restaurants in January after discovering a supplier did
not meet animal welfare standards.
Chipotle's same-restaurant sales growth slowed to 10.4
percent in the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average
had expected a rise of 11.8 percent, according to Consensus
Metrix.
Chipotle's net income rose to $122.6 million, or $3.88 per
share, from $83.1 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 20.4 percent to $1.09 billion, but fell short
of average analyst estimate of $1.11 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)