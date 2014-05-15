UPDATE 1-Container shippers ordered to testify in U.S. probe
* Move comes amid concerns over shipping alliances (Recasts, adds shipper, FBI and exporter comment)
BOSTON May 15 Chipotle Mexican Grill received only about 23 percent support for its executive pay plan at its annual shareholder meeting held on Wednesday, a spokesman for the restaurant chain said.
The company's plan had drawn criticism as being too generous. "We take this very seriously," said Chris Arnold, spokesman for the Denver company, via e-mail.
He said the company "will continue to engage with our investors as we review our compensation programs that build value for all of our investors." (Reporting by Ross Kerber)
* Euro near 7-week high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds details and quotes)
