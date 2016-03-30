March 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has
sought a trademark for the name "Better Burger", suggesting that
the burrito chain is looking to open a new restaurant format for
hamburgers.
Chipotle, which also owns ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen
fast-casual restaurants and Pizzeria Locale pizza chain, filed
the application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on
March 11.
Chipotle spokesman Chris Arnold confirmed that the company
had filed for the trademark.
"We have two non-Chipotle growth seeds open now - ShopHouse
and Pizzeria Locale - and have noted before that the Chipotle
model could be applied to a wide variety of foods," he said in
an email.
Chipotle is expected to post its first quarterly loss since
going public after sales at its restaurants plunged following
norovirus and E.coli outbreaks at some of its outlets.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)