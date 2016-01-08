By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Jan 8 The U.S. Justice Department is
looking into a norovirus outbreak at a Chipotle Mexican Grill
restaurant in California, according to people familiar with the
matter, signaling heightened interest from Washington on food
safety issues.
Chipotle disclosed on Wednesday that the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Central District of California had
served the company with a grand jury subpoena in December as
part of a criminal investigation by that office and the Food and
Drug Administration.
Officials in the Justice Department's Consumer Protection
Branch contacted Los Angeles federal prosecutors to discuss the
early stage inquiry on Thursday, the people familiar with the
matter said.
While officials in the Justice Department's headquarters in
Washington often work with regional prosecutors, their interest
in the Chipotle matter underscores the federal government's
stepped-up enforcement of food safety laws in recent years.
Prominent prosecutions include a 2015 case in which a
subsidiary of ConAgra Foods Inc agreed to plead guilty
and pay $11.2 million in connection with shipping peanut butter
tainted with salmonella.
In September, the former head of the Peanut Corporation of
America was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in a
salmonella outbreak that killed nine people.
The subpoena over the Chipotle outbreak requires the company
to hand over documents in connection with an August 2015
outbreak of norovirus at one of its restaurants in Simi Valley,
which sickened more than 200 people.
One of the sources, who asked not to be named because the
probe is not public, said investigators at this point are only
looking at the Simi Valley outbreak and that it is unclear where
the inquiry will lead.
Chipotle has come under fire over a rash of recent outbreaks
of foodborne illnesses at its restaurants across several states,
involving E. coli, salmonella and norovirus.
A spokesman for Chipotle said the company plans to
cooperate with the investigation as it moves forward.
Lawyers have said a federal investigation of the Chipotle
outbreak is highly unusual, because past prosecutions involving
foodborne illnesses have focused on food producers who were the
original source of the problems such as farmers or food
manufacturers, not the restaurants or stores that sold the
products.
They say the most likely legal tool that prosecutors could
invoke is the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which gives
the Justice Department both criminal and civil powers to bring
charges.
Under that law, a company or individual can face felony or
misdemeanor charges if "adulterated" food that is harmful to
human health or is prepared in unsanitary conditions is
introduced across state lines.
For it to be a felony, prosecutors must prove there was an
intent to defraud or mislead.
Experts say it remains unclear if the law could apply to
Chipotle because the investigation so far is focused on just one
restaurant location, and the outbreak involves norovirus- an
illness that is easily transferred from person-to-person contact
and may not be tied to an "adulterated" food.
Reuters could not determine what legal theories prosecutors
may be pursuing in the investigation.
A Justice Department official declined to comment about
Chipotle when asked by Reuters earlier this week.
The unit within the U.S. Attorney's Los Angeles office that
is leading the charge is a branch that specializes in
environmental and community safety crimes.
The head of the unit, Joseph Johns, has a track record for
working on health and environmental crimes, including a 1998
case against juice maker Odwalla, which pleaded guilty and was
fined $1.5 million in connection with an E. Coli outbreak that
killed one person and sickened dozens.
