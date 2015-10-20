Oct 20 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
sales growth at established restaurants further cooled in the
third quarter, sending the company's shares down 6.4 percent in
extended trading on Tuesday.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 2.6
percent at Chipotle, just better than analysts expected.
That was a deceleration from the 4.3 percent growth in the
second quarter and the double-digit percentage growth in the
five quarters before that.
The Denver-based company, known for using antibiotic-free
meat and removing genetically modified organisms from its food,
last month said it expected to fully restore the pork supplies
it lost early this year after suspending a supplier for not
complying with its animal welfare standards by the end of
November.
That supply hiccup affected some 600 restaurants, or roughly
one-third of the company's outlets.
Chipotle on Tuesday stood by its 2015 forecast for
low-to-mid single-digit same-store sales increases, despite the
resumption of its pork supplies.
Shares fell $45.27 to $660.36 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie
Adler)