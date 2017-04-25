LOS ANGELES, April 25 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales at
established restaurants, sending shares in the beleaguered
burrito seller almost 6 percent higher in after-hours trading on
Tuesday.
The Denver-based company reported a 17.8 percent jump in
sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, better than the
15.5 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus
Metrix. Those sales plummeted 29.7 percent in the first quarter
of 2016, when Chipotle was grappling with the effects of several
high-profile food safety lapses.
Net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $46.1 million,
or $1.60 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $26.4
million, 88 cents per diluted share, in the year earlier
quarter.
Shares in Chipotle, which flirted with $750 prior to the
company being linked to 2015 outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella
and norovirus that sickened hundreds of people in the United
States, jumped 5.6 percent to $498.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)