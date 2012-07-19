Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
* Q2 EPS $2.56 vs $1.59 EPS year ago
* Q2 same-restaurants sales miss analysts' estimate
* Shares down almost 11 percent
July 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc reported on Thursday quarterly sales at established restaurants that missed analysts' estimates, and shares fell 10.5 percent.
Closely watched sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were up 8 percent, less than the 10.1 percent gain analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix.
The upscale burrito chain, one of the restaurant industry's best-performing names, said second-quarter profit rose to $81.7 million, or $2.56 per share, from $50.7 million, or $1.59 per share, a year ago.
Shares in Chipotle, which was spun out of McDonald's Corp in 2006, dropped 10.5 percent to $361.29 in extended trading. (Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.