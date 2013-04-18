LOS ANGELES, April 18 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, even as
higher food costs squeezed restaurant margins at the popular
burrito chain.
The Denver-based company said first-quarter net income rose
to $76.6 million, or $2.45 per share, from $62.7 million, or
$1.97 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months, a closely
watched gauge of industry performance, were up 1 percent,
matching analysts' average estimate compiled by Consensus
Metrix.
It repeated its prior call for flat to low single-digit
percentage sales growth at established restaurants for 2013,
excluding any menu price increases.