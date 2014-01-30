Jan 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on
Thursday reported a bigger-than-expected increase in sales at
established restaurants and a nearly 30 percent rise in
earnings, sending shares up more than 10 percent in extended
trading.
The fast-growing burrito chain said sales at restaurants
open at least 13 months, a closely watched gauge of industry
performance, rose 9.3 percent during the fourth quarter, better
than the analyst estimate for a 6.7 percent gain compiled by
Consensus Metrix.
Net income was $79.6 million, or $2.53 per share, during the
fourth quarter, up from $61.4 million, or $1.95 per share, a
year earlier.
Shares of Chipotle rose 10.6 percent to $546.00 in
after-market trading, after closing at $493.96.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)