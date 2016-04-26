LOS ANGELES, April 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc on Tuesday reported its first quarterly loss in its history as a public company as the burrito chain worked to win back customers after a string of foodborne illness incidents last year.

The Denver-based chain had a first-quarter loss of $26.4 million, or 88 cents per share, less steep than the 95 cent per-share loss analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares were down 1.5 percent at $439.26 in extended trading after sales at restaurants open at least 13 months were down 29.7 percent, more than the 28.4 percent drop targeted by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew Hay)