Feb 2 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's quarterly profit fell 76.5 percent, hurt by minimum wage increases, higher spending on advertising, promotions and a spike in costs for avocados, the main ingredient in guacamole.

The company's net income fell to $15.98 million, or 55 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from $67.87 million, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.03 billion from $997.5 million. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)