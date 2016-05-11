(Removes extraneous word from headline)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES May 10 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's
board members will be in the hot seat at the burrito
chain's annual meeting on Wednesday, as shareholders fight to
shake up the board after a string of food safety failures last
year.
Chipotle shares are down about 30 percent since October,
when the company closed restaurants in the Pacific Northwest due
to an E. coli outbreak. That news sparked intense scrutiny of
other 2015 Chipotle-linked E. coli, salmonella and norovirus
outbreaks, scaring away customers and sparking a federal
criminal investigation.
With that in mind, investors are weighing a New York City
Pension Funds proposal that would allow an investor or group of
investors owning 3 percent or more of the company's outstanding
shares continuously for three years to nominate directors to the
board.
"Wednesday's vote on our proxy access proposal will serve as
a referendum on this entrenched and unresponsive board," New
York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, investment advisor and
trustee of the NYC Pension Funds, said in a statement.
Chipotle is running a counter proposal that would set the
threshold at 5 percent.
This is the second year in a row that the two sides have
faced off over so-called proxy access. In 2015, the shareholder
proposal fell just short of a majority, faring far better than
the company's version.
Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc
(ISS) and Glass Lewis have recommended voting for the
shareholder proposal and against Chipotle's version.
Shareholder CtW Investment Group has separately called on
fellow investors to vote against long-time board members Patrick
Flynn and Darlene Friedman, saying the chain's recent food
safety crisis shows the company needs a board that is more
independent and diverse.
ISS recommended votes against Flynn and audit committee
chair Albert Baldocchi, given that committee's "failure to
provide sufficient oversight of food safety risk."
The NYC Pension Funds said it would withhold votes from
directors Flynn, Friedman and Baldocchi as well as John
Charlesworth and Neil Flanzraich.
Chipotle's directors "are responsible for risk oversight
failures that have damaged the brand and erased billions in
shareowner value," Stringer said.
The NYC Pension funds currently hold 64,109 shares of
Chipotle common stock it says are worth around $29 million.
Stringer since last year has convinced dozens of companies
to adopt proxy access reforms, while CtW recently helped remove
directors at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
(Additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, editing by G
Crosse)
