NEW YORK, Sept 11 Chips stocks may have hit bottom and could be poised for a rebound ahead of January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, according to a report in the Sept. 12 issue of Barron's.

The shares of companies that make chips for everything from smartphones to computers have fallen sharply. They dropped again last week but declined less than the broader market.

Meanwhile, Fairchild Semiconductor FCS.N, Altera ALTR.O and Texas Instruments TXN.N have said they will log lower sales than originally expected in the quarter ending this month.

"The stocks are valued as if they'll never see growth again, which is probably not true," Barron's wrote, adding that the broad nature of the revisions suggests a problem with the wider economy and not something specific to the industry.

Other chip stocks are also valued more cheaply now than they have been historically. Nvidia ( NVDA.O ) is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. In February, the stock had a forward multiple of 25.