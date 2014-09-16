BRUSSELS, Sept 16 U.S. fruit producer Chiquita
Brands and Irish peer Fyffes have offered
concessions to European Union antitrust regulators to allay
concerns that their proposed $526 million tie-up may reduce
competition.
The merged entity will have 14 percent of the $7-billion
global banana market, making it the world's biggest banana
supplier with a significant negotiating power versus retailers.
The companies submitted proposals on Friday, the European
Commission said on its website on Tuesday. The EU competition
watchdog, which has set an Oct. 3 deadline for its decision, did
not provide details in line with its policy.
Chiquita and Fyffes compete with Fresh Del Monte and
Hawaii-founded Dole Food Company.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and
Louise Heavens)