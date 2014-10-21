SAO PAULO Oct 21 Shareholders of Chiquita
Brands International Inc. should consider alternatives
to a proposed merger with Irish produce firm Fyffes Plc,
proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis said on Tuesday.
Glass Lewis said Chiquita's board "continues to rely
primarily on assumptions-driven analyses" of the combined
entity's net present value.
On Monday proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services recommended Chiquita shareholders vote for a plan to
merge with Fyffes and reject a counteroffer from Brazilian juice
maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)