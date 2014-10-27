BRIEF-Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group agreed on Monday to acquire U.S.-based banana producer Chiquita Brands International Inc in a deal valued at $1.3 billion.
Cutrale-Safra, which had offered to pay $14.50 per share of Chiquita in cash, said in a statement that the transaction is not subject to any financing conditions. Once the transaction is closed, Chiquita will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutrale-Safra, the statement added.
The agreement was unanimously approved by Chiquita's board, the statement said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Sruthi Ramakrishnan Editing by W Simon)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram