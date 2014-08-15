SAO PAULO Aug 15 The Brazilian Cutrale-Safra Group, which had an unsolicited bid for Chiquita Brands International Inc rejected by management on Thursday, started preliminary steps to launch a proxy fight in its hostile takeover attempt.

Brazilian juice maker Cutrale and a banking and real estate conglomerate Safra Group, which teamed up to make a $610.5 million cash offer for the U.S.-based banana producer on Monday, asked shareholders of Chiquita to vote against a planned merger with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc and adjourn a special shareholder meeting set for Sept. 17. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Andrew Hay)