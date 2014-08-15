SAO PAULO Aug 15 The Brazilian Cutrale-Safra
Group, which had an unsolicited bid for Chiquita Brands
International Inc rejected by management on Thursday,
started preliminary steps to launch a proxy fight in its hostile
takeover attempt.
Brazilian juice maker Cutrale and a banking and real estate
conglomerate Safra Group, which teamed up to make a $610.5
million cash offer for the U.S.-based banana producer on Monday,
asked shareholders of Chiquita to vote against a planned merger
with Irish tropical fruit company Fyffes Plc and adjourn
a special shareholder meeting set for Sept. 17.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; editing by Andrew Hay)