MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN, Sept 26 U.S. company Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes have agreed to boost Chiquita's ownership of their proposed $526 million tie-up to 59.6 percent from 50.7 percent, the companies said in a statement on Friday.
The revised deal would make the deal more attractive to shareholders of Chiquita, which is also talking to Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group, the banking and investment group, on their rival $611 million unsolicited bid. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: