DUBLIN, Sept 26 U.S. company Chiquita and Irish peer Fyffes have agreed to boost Chiquita's ownership of their proposed $526 million tie-up to 59.6 percent from 50.7 percent, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The revised deal would make the deal more attractive to shareholders of Chiquita, which is also talking to Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and Safra Group, the banking and investment group, on their rival $611 million unsolicited bid. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)