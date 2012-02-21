* Q4 adj loss $0.12/shr vs est loss of $0.17/shr
Feb 21 Fruit and vegetable distributor
Chiquita Brands International Inc reported a
narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, as the company cut costs
to offset a drop in sales.
Chiquita also said its finance chief Michael Sims resigned
to go to another company, and named the company's president for
Europe and the Middle East, Brian Kocher, as the new CFO.
The company's fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $16
million, or 36 cents a share, from $20 million, or 43 cents a
share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the loss was 12 cents a share.
Sales decreased 7 percent to $722 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 17 cents a share, before
special items, on revenue of $758.5 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 18 percent
in the quarter to $63 million.
Shares of Chiquita closed at $9.23 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)