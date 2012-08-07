* Second-quarter adj earnings $0.36/share vs est $0.27/share

Aug 7 Fruit and vegetable distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc's quarterly revenue exceeded expectations as selling prices of bananas fell and sourcing costs rose, a n d the company said it plans to cut expenses.

Chiquita's stock was up 9 percent at $5.75 in trading after the bell.

The Cincinnati-based company also said Fernando Aguirre, chief executive for more than eight years, will step down and a committee will look for a replacement.

Aguirre would remain as chairman and chief executive through the hiring and transition.

Chiquita said it plans to save about $60 million in annual costs by improving its operating structure. It expects to incur a one-time charge of about $15 million in the second half.

Second-quarter profit fell to $6 million, or 12 cents per share, from $78 m illion, or $1.68 p er share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.

Revenue at the company, which markets and distributes bananas and other fresh produce globally, fell 4 p ercent to $833.0 m i llion.

Three analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $823.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chiquita shares closed at $5.28 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan)