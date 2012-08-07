BRIEF-Kohl's says launched profit improvement project "to take significant expense out"
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
* Second-quarter adj earnings $0.36/share vs est $0.27/share
* Second-quarter rev $833.0 mln vs est $823.2 mln
* Co says CEO Fernando Aguirre to leave, looking for replacement
* Sees annual cost reductions of about $60 mln
Aug 7 Fruit and vegetable distributor Chiquita Brands International Inc's quarterly revenue exceeded expectations as selling prices of bananas fell and sourcing costs rose, a n d the company said it plans to cut expenses.
Chiquita's stock was up 9 percent at $5.75 in trading after the bell.
The Cincinnati-based company also said Fernando Aguirre, chief executive for more than eight years, will step down and a committee will look for a replacement.
Aguirre would remain as chairman and chief executive through the hiring and transition.
Chiquita said it plans to save about $60 million in annual costs by improving its operating structure. It expects to incur a one-time charge of about $15 million in the second half.
Second-quarter profit fell to $6 million, or 12 cents per share, from $78 m illion, or $1.68 p er share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 27 cents per share.
Revenue at the company, which markets and distributes bananas and other fresh produce globally, fell 4 p ercent to $833.0 m i llion.
Three analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents per share on revenue of $823.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chiquita shares closed at $5.28 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan)
* On conf call- Q4 average transaction value increased 3.8 percent
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several