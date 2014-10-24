Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
Oct 24 Chiquita Brands International Inc said Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group's sweetened offer was not superior to its proposed merger with Irish rival Fyffes Plc, which the banana producer's shareholders will put to a vote on Friday.
Chiquita will only continue discussions with Cutrale-Safra, if its shareholders do not approve the merger with Fyffes, the company said in a statement.
Cutrale-Safra raised its all-cash offer to $14.50 per share from $14 on Thursday, valuing Chiquita at about $682 million.
Fyffes and Chiquita said recently that the implied value of their potential deal ranged from $15.46-$20.01 per share.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services said on Thursday that although it was reluctant to change its recommendation before the vote, Cutrale-Safra's revised offer might be "more compelling to some shareholders". The firm had earlier recommended the merger with Fyffes.
Chiquita's shareholder meeting is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Chiquita's shares rose 0.6 percent to $13.84 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.